World Cup qualifiers: Scott Bain feared Scotland hopes had been ended by prolonged Celtic stay before Falkirk switch

Scott Bain is in contention to earn his first Scotland cap in over six years after fearing staying at Celtic for too long had ruined his chance of another call-up.

The Falkirk goalkeeper is in Steve Clarke's squad for the World Cup qualifying group finale as Scotland prepare to take on Greece and Denmark.

The former Dundee player won the last of his three caps in a 2-0 success over San Marino in March 2019 but a space opened up when Angus Gunn suffered a knee injury.

Image: Bain (R) has flown to Turkey with his Scotland team mates for a warm-weather training camp

Bain has revived his first-team career with Falkirk after making only eight appearances in the previous four seasons with Celtic, but told Sky Sports News he did not consider an international recall when he joined the Bairns in the summer.

"It honestly wasn't something when I first joined Falkirk that I thought might have been achievable," the 33-year-old said.

"As the season has went on, as I've built into the games and grew the confidence and started performing better then, it was something in the distance.

"Looking back now I probably should have left Celtic and made the jump to get back into football a little bit quicker.

Image: Bain joined Falkirk from Celtic in the summer and has started all 15 games this season

"But it's difficult at times when you've got a family, you've got your house and mortgage, and the same as everyone else you've got bills to pay, so it's difficult to leave a contract that's there for you.

"And it's easy in hindsight to say I should have done it years ago, but I've done it now and I'm thankful that I've been given the opportunity.

"The circumstances maybe didn't allow for that at the time, but 100 per cent I feel like I made the right decision because of this."

Paying for his surprise call up

Image: Bain won his last Scotland cap against San Marino in March 2019

Bain, who has also played for Hibs and Dundee, was on the treatment table at the Falkirk Stadium when the squad was announced.

While his team-mates are delighted he is the first Bairns player to be in a Scotland squad since Darren Barr in 2008, he revealed there is a small price to pay.

"I actually got a text the night before just asking if I was fit and available, which I hadn't had before," he added.

"I just texted back saying, 'yeah I'm good to go'.

Image: Craig Gordon (L) and Liam Kelly are the other goalkeepers in the Scotland squad

"I actually found out, just when everyone else found out, and got an email from the SFA after that.

"I was in here so I was just sort of chilling on the physio bed getting a rub and got the news, so it's amazing.

"It's actually a £5 fine I've got, so we get fined for everything here.

"International call-up is now a £5 fine, so they're delighted for me, so it's been great."

'The most ready I've felt in years'

Bain won 14 major honours with Celtic, but had dropped to third choice in his final season.

He was full of praise for Celtic and his time there, but says he missed being involved on matchday.

"I used to sit in meetings at Lennoxtown [Celtic's training ground] and we would analyse the team that were playing and I would just sort of drift off at times and think that could be me, I could be in that analysis there.

Image: Bain made 78 appearances for Celtic

"Getting in and getting in about it and really having the build-up to a game, it took me a while to sort of what's my routine for a game, what's my warm-up going to be.

"And I think we've really nailed that down now and I feel really comfortable going into games.

"Whether I play or not, I'll make sure that I do my best when I'm there. I represent Falkirk and I represent Scotland the best that I can.

"I feel the most ready I've probably felt in years. I feel in a good rhythm. I feel like I'm playing well."

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Falkirk), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Connor Barron (Rangers), Andy Irving (West Ham).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham), George Hirst (Ipswich), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).