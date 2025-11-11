World Cup qualifiers: Scotland's Billy Gilmour has 'good chance' of making final game vs Denmark, says Steven Naismith

Steven Naismith believes key midfielder Billy Gilmour still has "a good chance" of being fit for Scotland's potentially critical final World Cup qualifier against Denmark next Tuesday even though he has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with Greece.

The 24-year-old has missed Napoli's last two games with a groin injury and it was announced on Monday that he had not travelled to Turkey to join Steve Clarke's squad for their training camp ahead of this weekend's match in Piraeus.

Assistant coach Naismith revealed that there is still optimism that 43-cap Gilmour will be fit to rejoin the squad for the visit of the Danes next week - a match in which the Scots will have the chance to seal a place at the World Cup if they avoid defeat in Greece.

"Billy's obviously picked up an injury a couple of weeks back," said Naismith. "There was an argument to have him on site, but he's better being at home and seeing how this week goes to give him the best chance to be ready, and that's still a good, realistic possibility.

"The higher risk comes if you maybe force him into the first game when he's not 100 per cent and damages more, whereas if you give him another week then the chances of him being at a really good level to go into that last game is high.

"I think there's still a good chance that he can meet up when we're back home."

Angus Gunn started Scotland's first four qualifiers even though he was not playing for Nottingham Forest.

Gunn's absence through injury for this month's double-header means Clarke must select between Falkirk's Scott Bain, who has not won a cap since 2019, Rangers' Liam Kelly, who has made one club appearance this term, and Hearts veteran Craig Gordon, who has not played a competitive game since the start of May.

"I think it's definitely been an area that's been tricky to navigate over the years," Naismith said of the goalkeeping issue. "But what I would say is the guys that have come in at certain points have done really well.

"If you look at the very first game, Denmark away, there was a question mark because we had no goalies playing every week but Angus Gunn sees the opportunity and takes it.

"I think in the four games he played, he was excellent. I would argue that they're probably four of his best performances internationally. That door then opens up now for another goalie to take that chance.

"Two games from a World Cup to stake a claim, not only to play in these games, but to plant the seed of being the number one.

"I think for a lot of international football, there is the clear number one and everybody else knows their role, but it's one of those situations where that position is up for grabs."

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Falkirk), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Connor Barron (Rangers), Andy Irving (West Ham).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham), George Hirst (Ipswich), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).