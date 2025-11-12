World Cup qualifiers: Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes dreaming of career 'pinnacle' to ease hurt of missing Euros

Lyndon Dykes says helping Scotland to their first World Cup since 1998 would ease the hurt of being forced to miss last year's European Championships.

Scotland can secure automatic qualification to next summer's finals if they take at least a point against Greece in Piraeus on Saturday and then beat Denmark at Hampden Park three days later.

Steve Clarke's side are at least guaranteed a play-off place after an unbeaten run in Group C.

Image: Dykes did not feature in Germany after a training ground injury

The Birmingham City striker did not play in Germany after an incident during their pre-tournament training camp.

"I want to play as many games for Scotland as possible. I want to make as many tournaments as possible and obviously missing out on the Euros was a big blow," Dykes said.

"The way it happened as well, it really hurt a lot.

"I had to just do my best to get over it leading up to that because obviously it wasn't like the first Euros when we had the Serbia play-off.

"You don't know what's around the corner. Hopefully I can play my part for this team to get to the World Cup and be in the squad for the World Cup if we do make it."

'Pinnacle of your career'

Image: Scotland's last World Cup appearance was in 1998

Dykes was only two when Scotland last featured at a World Cup, while some of the current squad were not born.

The 30-year-old says playing in North America next summer would be a dream come true.

"To play in a World Cup, personally, I never even thought I'd have the opportunity to do that.

"It's such an amazing thing. I think what we've been through for the last number of years, we had the burden of the Euros and we did that as a team.

"We got back-to-back Euros and now the next thing is a World Cup and everyone wants that, all the players, all the staff and the whole nation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scott Bain is in contention to earn his first Scotland cap in over six years after fearing staying at Celtic for too long had ruined his chance of another call-up

"We deserve it as a team for what we've shown over the past number of years.

"But just saying that isn't going to make it easy for you to get there.

"It's going to be two difficult games. We have to make sure we focus on the first one because we have to make sure we do what we need to do in the first game.

"Anyone wants to play in a World Cup because it's just a pinnacle of your career."

'We get things done'

Image: Dykes (L) scored his 10th Scotland goal in the 3-1 win against Greece last month

Scotland have beaten Belarus twice, won against Greece at Hampden and held Denmark to a goalless draw away from home in this qualifying campaign.

They are level with Denmark on 10 points and out of the reach of Greece as they sit seven points behind with just two games left.

"I wouldn't say there is any pressure at the moment. We've done great in these group stages, we've got automatic play-offs," the 46-cap striker added.

"When the time comes to it I'm sure boys and the whole squad will have a little bit of nerves coming into games because we know how big these games are.

"The squad that we have, the players that we have, they've played in massive games, every single one of them. Pressure comes with this sport.

Image: Dykes was part of the squad that secured qualification for Euro 2020

"Previously being in that Serbia [play-off] for the first Euros, which seems a long time ago now, the pressure on that game was massive and we got through that as a team.

"Ever since that situation and that moment, we just kind of grew from there. We know we can always get through things as a team and together. Even though the squad's changed a little bit from there, we've still got some players.

"That's the main core of the whole Scotland and the Scotland nation as well because when we're all together and we're all aligned, we get things done."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Falkirk), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Connor Barron (Rangers), Andy Irving (West Ham).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham), George Hirst (Ipswich), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).