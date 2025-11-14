World Cup qualifiers: Scotland on brink of first finals since 1998, as ex-midfielder John Collins says "nothing comes close"
Scotland will qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 if they draw in Greece on Saturday and beat Denmark three days later; a play-off spot has already been secured; Hampden Park is sold out for Scotland's final Group C game against the Danes
Friday 14 November 2025 08:02, UK
"It is gold dust. Nothing comes close."
One of the last Scotland players to score at a World Cup is telling the current squad what to expect, if they make it to North America next summer.
At least a draw in Greece on Saturday, then a win over Denmark at Hampden Park three days later would see them qualify automatically, with a play-off already guaranteed as a back-up.
John Collins equalised against Brazil in Scotland's opening game at France 1998 before Tom Boyd's own-goal saw them lose 2-1.
But despite taking just one point from their group, he told Sky Sports News the memory of playing in football's biggest tournament will never fade.
"Nothing equals it. Nothing at club level equals representing your country," the former Celtic, Monaco and Everton midfielder said.
"Walking out of that tunnel at a major tournament, standing in the line, the national anthem's being sung, Tartan Army's singing it in the background.
"You're there. The world audience is watching you. Game on.
'Luck and determination'
Scotland are unbeaten in this qualifying campaign - they have beaten Belarus twice, won against Greece at Hampden and held Denmark to a goalless draw away from home in this qualifying campaign.
Steve Clarke, who is now the longest-serving Scotland manager, has led the national team to back-to-back European Championships with his current deal ending after this campaign.
"Stevie's done well getting us to the last few tournaments, Euros. The immediate challenge is the World Cup. We're in a healthy position," Collins added.
"We've had a little bit of luck in the last few matches, a lot of luck. But we've got the six points. We haven't played well, but we've got six points, which puts us in the next two games.
"We've got a lot of good players playing in big clubs. We're maybe short in a couple of positions, but we've got a fantastic unit.
"The biggest strength of this team is they work their socks off from start to finish.
"A lot of the qualifying games, they haven't played great, but what they've always done, they've chased every ball down.
"And that's got them the results. It hasn't been the free-flowing, great football. It's been the determination, the togetherness and the work ethic.
"Hopefully it will carry this group over the line."
Scotland squad
Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Falkirk), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Rangers).
Defenders: Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).
Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Connor Barron (Rangers), Andy Irving (West Ham).
Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham), George Hirst (Ipswich), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).
Scotland's final World Cup qualifiers
- Greece (A) - November 15
- Denmark (H) - November 18