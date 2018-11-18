Wales call up Rabbi Matondo for Albania friendly

Rabbi Matondo has been called up the Wales squad to face Albania

Wales have called up Manchester City teenager Rabbi Matondo for Tuesday's friendly against Albania.

The 18-year-old, who began his career at hometown club Cardiff City, has played six times for Wales at U21 level but has never previously been included in a senior squad.

Albania vs Wales Live on

Liverpool-born forward Matondo is also eligible to represent England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo but the youngster insists he is fully committed to Wales.

"I'm really happy and honoured to say that I'm Welsh," Matondo told WalesOnline last month.

"I'm so happy to see the other youngsters doing so well at the moment.

4:15 Highlights of the UEFA Nations League group B4 match between Wales and Denmark Highlights of the UEFA Nations League group B4 match between Wales and Denmark

"It motivates me too because I remember myself playing with these players during the younger age groups in the Wales set-up, and now they've gone on to do so well and all fully deserve their first-team call-ups.

"I'm really happy and obviously it inspires me to push to their level and get into the Wales first team."

Wales travel to face Albania on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football, without defenders James Chester and Paul Dummett after the pair were forced off during the 2-1 Nations League defeat to Denmark on Friday.

Chris Gunter will become the most capped Welsh player on Tuesday

However, Ryan Giggs has confirmed Chris Gunter will start the game in Elbasan and become the most-capped player in Welsh football history.

Reading defender Gunter will win his 93rd cap against Albania, surpassing the long-standing record of former goalkeeper Neville Southall.