Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier dates

Ryan Giggs takes charge of his first qualifying campaign as Wales boss

Wales will play Slovakia on March 24 next year in their first Euro 2020 qualifier.

Ryan Giggs' side also take on World Cup finalists Croatia in Group E, as well as Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Under former manager Chris Coleman, Wales were the surprise package at the last European Championships in 2016, reaching the semi-finals having qualified for a major tournament for the first time in 58 years.

Giggs will be hoping he can recreate similar success in his first qualifying campaign since taking charge in January.

Dates for Wales' Euro 2020 qualifiers Sunday March 24 2019 Wales vs Slovakia Saturday June 8 2019 Croatia vs Wales Tuesday June 11 2019 Hungary vs Wales Friday September 6 2019 Wales vs Azerbaijan Thursday October 10 2019 Slovakia vs Wales Sunday October 13 2019 Croatia vs Wales Saturday November 16 2019 Azerbaijan vs Wales Tuesday November 19 2019 Wales vs Hungary

In reaction to the draw, Giggs said: "It's a five-team group so I think you've got to be relatively happy with that. It could have been worse, could have been better.

"There are some tough teams in there, Croatia being the stand-out one. In Modric they've got one of the world's best players.

"They've got some really, really outstanding players. A team that's just full of character, never gives up. So we're going to have to play really well to beat them."