Ashley Williams 'frustrated' after being dropped by Wales

Ashley Williams was replaced as captain by Gareth Bale

Wales captain Ashley Williams has voiced his frustration at being dropped by Ryan Giggs for the opening European Qualifier against Slovakia.

Giggs put veteran defender Williams on the bench and paired inexperienced centre-halves Chris Mepham and James Lawrence for the 1-0 Group E win in Cardiff on Sunday.

Gareth Bale wore the armband but Giggs said Williams - who came on in the final quarter to win his 85th cap and draw level with Gary Speed as his country's third-most capped player - remains Wales' captain and is "part of the plans going forward".

But Giggs admitted Williams found it difficult being dropped for such an important fixture, saying: "You're never going to take it well."

On his omission, the 34-year-old Williams said: "He (Giggs) explained it. He's the manager and he makes the decisions.

"It is frustrating but he's the manager and you go with it.

"It's about the squad and when you're called upon. It's always been that.

"Obviously it's disappointing not to play, but you just have to be ready when needed to try and get it over the line."

Gareth Bale was full of praise for his Wales team-mates after they got off to a winning start in the European Qualification campaign

Williams, who turns 35 in August, is in the final months of his Everton contract and is set to leave Goodison Park this summer.

The former Swansea centre-half has spent the season on loan at Stoke and made 31 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

He has not started for Stoke since a 2-0 league defeat at Hull on February 2, although he did play an hour of Wales' friendly victory over Trinidad & Tobago in Wrexham last Wednesday.

"It's frustrating that I'm not playing at Stoke, but I'll just try and keep doing the best I can," Williams said.

"I want to play and I'll work hard and get back in the team, same here (with Wales) as well.

"It's something that happens to every footballer at some point. I've been fortunate that it hasn't happened up to me until now, but whatever's required, I know only one way to go about my business.

"That's to go to work every day and that's what I'll continue to do."