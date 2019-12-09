Wales to play Austria in friendly on March 27 ahead of Euro 2020
Wales will host Austria in an international friendly on March 27 ahead of Euro 2020.
The venue for the fixture, which will be Wales' opening warm-up match for the tournament, will be decided at a later date.
The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Wales in a World Cup qualifier in Cardiff in 2017.
Wales qualified for Euro 2020 after finishing second Group E behind World Cup finalists Croatia, while Austria booked their place at the tournament after coming second in Group G behind Poland.
Ryan Giggs' side will face Italy, Switzerland and Turkey in Group A at the tournament, while Austria are in Group C alongside Holland, Ukraine and one of the as of yet undetermined play-off winners.
