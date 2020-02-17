Wales to play Netherlands in final friendly before Euro 2020

Wales have announced they will play their final friendly before Euro 2020 against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Ryan Giggs' side will travel to the Feyenoord Stadium on Saturday, June 6 as they bring their pre-Euros preparations to a close. Kick-off is 6.30pm local time.

The Football Association of Wales are also hopeful of arranging another home game in June before the team fly out for the tournament.

"This will be Ryan Giggs' last opportunity to test his players before they fly to Baku for the final tournament," said an FAW statement.

Wales will then head to Baku in Azerbaijan to prepare for their opening Euro 2020 match against Switzerland on June 13.

They will then play Turkey in Baku four days later before completing their Group A fixtures against Italy in Rome on June 21.

Both Wales and the Netherlands are no strangers to playing each other in the build-up to a major tournament.

They met prior to Euro 2016, but Wales lost 3-2 in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium in November 2015.

The two sides last played in Rotterdam in June 2008 when the Netherlands won 2-0 thanks to goals from Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder.

Wales have also arranged home friendlies against Austria and the United States in March as they step up their Euro 2020 preparations.