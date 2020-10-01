Ryan Giggs: Gareth Bale can reignite career at Tottenham

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has backed Gareth Bale to put his troubled Real Madrid spell behind him and rediscover his best form following his return to Tottenham.

Bale, 31, secured a loan move from Real back to his former team last month, ending a tumultuous but trophy-laden seven-year spell with the Spanish champions.

The Welsh forward won four Champions League titles during his time in Spain but found himself marginalised after falling out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane.

0:58 Bale was not fit enough to be included in Wales' latest training camp

"He will play more regularly than he did at Madrid," said Giggs. "I think it's a good move for Gareth, it's good for Spurs and good for the Premier League in general, to have someone like that who we can watch every week.

"He's at a club he knows well with a very good manager and I think he's said himself it's like going back home."

6:22 Gareth Bale discussed his return with Tottenham and what he learnt from his time in Madrid with Geoff Shreeves

Giggs hopes regular game time for Bale will reignite his career, boosting Wales' chances at Euro 2020 next year.

"It will be so much better if he is playing regularly. He will be sharper, will be able to play those two games in a short space of time," said Giggs.

"He's been able to manage it and produce performances because he looks after himself because of his quality and the experience he's got, but it will be so much better when he is playing regularly."

Bale will miss Wales' Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Bulgaria in October due to a knee injury.