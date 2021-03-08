Wales to host Canada and Denmark in women's friendlies in April

Wales Women will host Canada and Denmark in friendly matches in April.

Canada will play in Wales on Friday, April 9 with the venue to be confirmed in due course, while Denmark will be the visitors to the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, April 13.

Wales are without a manager following the departure of Jayne Ludlow in January, with her successor due to be announced by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) in the coming days.

The matches against eighth-ranked Canada and Denmark, ranked 14th, are being used as preparation for Wales' World Cup qualifying campaign as they bid to reach their first finals.

Canada, led by former England senior assistant coach Bev Priestman, were already scheduled to face the Lionesses on April 13 in a friendly.

Wales were beaten 4-0 in their only previous meeting with Canada at the Algarve Cup in 2002, while they lost 3-0 against Denmark during a friendly tournament in 2011.