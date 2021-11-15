Gareth Bale: Wales captain will not start against Belgium in World Cup qualifier

Wales captain Gareth Bale will not start Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Belgium, manager Rob Page has confirmed.

Bale returned from a hamstring injury which has kept him out for two months to win his 100th cap in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Belarus, but was withdrawn at half-time.

The Real Madrid forward, who has made just three appearances for the Spanish club this season, trained on his own away from Wales' main group on Monday.

"He was never going to start against Belgium," Page said.

"We knew that coming into camp. The plan was always for him to get a half in the first game and then come on and maybe have an impact in the second game."

Wales are already assured of a World Cup qualification play-off spot, but a point against Belgium in Cardiff would guarantee second place in Group E and give them a chance of being at home for the semi-finals.

