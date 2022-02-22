Wales Women 0-1 Republic of Ireland Women: Irish edge Pinatar Cup third-place play-off

By PA Sport

Tuesday 22 February 2022 17:12, UK

Wales Women Head Coach Gemma Grainger&#39;s watched on as Wales Women lost to Republic of Ireland in the third-place play-off at the 2022 Pinatar Cup
Image: Head Coach Gemma Grainger's watched on as Wales Women lost to Republic of Ireland in the third-place play-off at the 2022 Pinatar Cup

Wales were beaten 1-0 by the Republic of Ireland to finish fourth in the Pinatar Cup.

Denise O'Sullivan capitalised on a Rhiannon Roberts error to lash home the winner after 25 minutes from the edge of the penalty area.

Kyra Carusa should have given the Republic a third-minute lead after rounding Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark but fired into the side netting.

Niamh Fahey headed over from point-blank range as the Republic continued to dominate in the Spanish sunshine.

Ceri Holland had Wales' best chance just before the interval, scuffing her volley wide from 12 yards.

Also See:

Trending

Wales did force some late pressure but spot-kick appeals over a possible Irish handball in a crowded penalty area were waved away.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Wednesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:30pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema