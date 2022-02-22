Wales Women 0-1 Republic of Ireland Women: Irish edge Pinatar Cup third-place play-off

Wales were beaten 1-0 by the Republic of Ireland to finish fourth in the Pinatar Cup.
Denise O'Sullivan capitalised on a Rhiannon Roberts error to lash home the winner after 25 minutes from the edge of the penalty area.
Kyra Carusa should have given the Republic a third-minute lead after rounding Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark but fired into the side netting.
Niamh Fahey headed over from point-blank range as the Republic continued to dominate in the Spanish sunshine.
Ceri Holland had Wales' best chance just before the interval, scuffing her volley wide from 12 yards.
Wales did force some late pressure but spot-kick appeals over a possible Irish handball in a crowded penalty area were waved away.