Wales: Rob Page names first squad since Gareth Bale announced international retirement following Qatar World Cup

Wales have named their first squad of the post-Gareth Bale era without a captain.

Rob Page has selected a 24-man squad for opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia, and the Wales manager is expected to announce his new captain later this week.

Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey or Tottenham defender Ben Davies are in the running to replace Bale.

Bale ended his distinguished career in January after winning a record 111 caps for the Wales men's national team.

Ramsey has done the job before having been appointed Wales captain at the age of 20 by the late Gary Speed in March 2011. Speed's successor Chris Coleman gave the armband to Ashley Williams in October 2012 to allow Ramsey to focus on his football.

As well as the departure of record scorer Bale, Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams have retired from the international scene since Wales' disappointing World Cup campaign before Christmas where they scored only once and finished bottom of their group.

Page has named four uncapped players in his squad for the trip to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia on March 25 and the home game with Latvia three days later.

Midfielders Jordan James and Ollie Cooper, who were present in Qatar but not part of the official World Cup squad, both feature. Fulham youngster Luke Harris and Ipswich striker Nathan Broadhead are also included.

Tom Bradshaw returns after his fine form for Millwall saw him named Championship player of the month for February.

David Brooks is not included after returning to the Bournemouth squad on Saturday for the first time in 529 days following his cancer diagnosis.

Wales are also sweating on the fitness of Brennan Johnson after the in-form Nottingham Forest forward was injured at Tottenham on Saturday.

Johnson, who has scored seven goals since the World Cup, is set to have a scan on a groin strain this week.

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward (Leicester), Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Adam Davies (Sheff Utd).

Defenders: Connor Roberts (Burnley), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Tom Lockyer (Luton), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Wes Burns (Ipswich), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth).

Midfielders: Jordan James (Birmingham), Oli Cooper (Swansea), Luke Harris (Fulham), Sorba Thomas (Blackburn, on loan from Huddersfield), Aaron Ramsey (Nice).

Forwards: Harry Wilson (Fulham), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Tom Bradshaw (Millwall), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich).