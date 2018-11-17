Jamie Ward out of Northern Ireland game with dead-leg
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 17/11/18 4:05pm
Northern Ireland will be without striker Jamie Ward for Sunday's Nations League game against Austria as he has a dead-leg.
Ward is on loan to Charlton Athletic from Nottingham Forest until January and has made five appearances for the League One side so far.
The 33-year-old has scored four goals in 33 international outings for Northern Ireland and has featured once in the UEFA Nations League under boss Michael O'Neill.
N Ireland vs Austria
November 18, 2018, 4:30pm
Live on
Jamal Lewis and Kyle Vassell are expected to be fit for the Belfast contest after picking up knocks.