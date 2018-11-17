Northern Ireland News

Jamie Ward out of Northern Ireland game with dead-leg

Last Updated: 17/11/18 4:05pm

Jamie Ward joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2015
Jamie Ward joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2015

Northern Ireland will be without striker Jamie Ward for Sunday's Nations League game against Austria as he has a dead-leg.

Ward is on loan to Charlton Athletic from Nottingham Forest until January and has made five appearances for the League One side so far.

The 33-year-old has scored four goals in 33 international outings for Northern Ireland and has featured once in the UEFA Nations League under boss Michael O'Neill.

N Ireland vs Austria

November 18, 2018, 4:30pm

Jamal Lewis and Kyle Vassell are expected to be fit for the Belfast contest after picking up knocks.

