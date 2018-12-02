Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier dates

Northern Ireland begin their qualifying campaign against Estonia

Northern Ireland will play Estonia on March 21 next year in their first Euro 2020 qualifier.

Michael O'Neill's men will take on heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands in Group C, as well as Estonia and Belarus.

Germany dropped into pot two for the draw in Dublin after being relegated in the UEFA Nations League.

The Republic of Ireland was initially drawn in the group but Mick McCarthy's team were moved because the group already contained two of the 12 host nations for Euro 2020.

Dates for NI's Euro 2020 qualifiers Thursday March 21 2019 Northern Ireland vs Estonia Sunday March 24 2019 Northern Ireland vs Belarus Saturday June 8 2019 Estonia vs Northern Ireland Tuesday June 11 2019 Belarus vs Northern Ireland Monday September 9 2019 Northern Ireland vs Germany Thursday October 10 2019 Netherlands vs Northern Ireland Saturday 16 November 2019 Northern Ireland vs Netherlands Tuesday November 19 2019 Germany vs Northern Ireland

"There are groups out there I'd rather be in. The draw could have been kinder to us but we have good games to look forward to and we'll aspire to do as best we can," said O'Neill.

"It will be very tough but we will welcome two massive teams to Belfast for home games."