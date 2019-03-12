Northern Ireland News

Arsenal's Daniel Ballard earns Northern Ireland call-up

Will Grigg and Conor Washington return to Michael O'Neill's side

Last Updated: 12/03/19 12:36pm

Daniel Ballard has been called-up by Northern Ireland
Arsenal U23s defender Daniel Ballard has been called up by Northern Ireland for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 19-year-old, who has played four times for Northern Ireland U21s, is the only new face in the 27-man squad named by Michael O'Neill for matches at home to Estonia (March 21) and Belarus (March 24).

N Ireland vs Estonia

March 21, 2019, 7:30pm

Sunderland striker Will Grigg returns after missing the friendly against the Republic of Ireland and UEFA Nations League match against Austria in November because of injury.

Sheffield United forward Conor Washington, who has not been involved in Northern Ireland's last four games, is also back.
1:23
Oliver Norwood has asked not to be considered for Northern Ireland's first two qualifiers, says Michael O'Neill
N Ireland vs Belarus

March 24, 2019, 7:15pm

Oliver Norwood is not included due to personal reasons, Michael Smith, Jamie Ward and Kyle Vassell are injured, and Trevor Carson is recovering from the DVT injury detected following the internationals in November.

Rangers' Gareth McAuley has been named in the 27-man squad despite having treatment on a calf injury in recent weeks.

