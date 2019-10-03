Northern Ireland name Matthew Kennedy in squad for Dutch and Czech games

Matthew Kennedy is yet to win a cap for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have named uncapped St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy in the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands and the friendly against the Czech Republic.

The Belfast-born 24-year-old is the only new face in manager Michael O'Neill's 25-man party for the games in Rotterdam on October 10 and Prague four days later.

Hearts full-back Michael Smith returns to the squad after missing last month's clashes with Luxembourg and Germany through injury.

Linfield striker Shayne Lavery, Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly and Cardiff defender Ciaron Brown all retain their places after being called up for the September fixtures.

Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis has been named in the 25 despite suffering an elbow injury in his club's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Northern Ireland are in second place in European qualifying Group C, level on 12 points with leaders Germany, with both having played five games.

Northern Ireland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Trevor Carson, Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Defenders: Ciaron Brown, Craig Cathcart, Jonny Evans, Tom Flanagan, Jamal Lewis, Conor McLaughlin, Michael Smith

Midfielders: Stuart Dallas, Steven Davis, Liam Donnelly, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Matthew Kennedy, Niall McGinn, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Jordan Thompson, Gavin Whyte

Forwards: Liam Boyce, Kyle Lafferty, Shayne Lavery, Josh Magennis

Watch Northern Ireland take on the Netherlands live on Sky Sports Main Event on October 10 (kick-off 7.45pm) and Czech Republic on Sky Sports Football on October 14 (kick-off 6pm)