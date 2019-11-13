Gareth McAuley: Northern Ireland 'foolish' not to approach Stephen Robinson as next boss

Gareth McAuley believes Northern Ireland "would be foolish" if they did not approach Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson to succeed current boss Michael O’Neill.

Stoke City appointed O'Neill on a three-and-a-half-year deal last week with the 50-year-old taking charge of the Potters' 4-2 win over Barnsley at the weekend.

However, O'Neill has also been allowed to manage Northern Ireland for the European Qualifiers against the Netherlands on Saturday and Germany the following Tuesday - plus any potential March play-off should they secure a place.

But despite no imminent departure - former Northern Ireland defender McAuley believes Robinson would be the perfect fit when O'Neill does eventually step down.

Sky Sports News believe the IFA would have to pay compensation in excess of £120,000 for the 44-year-old who has impressed as Motherwell currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership table.

On O'Neill's potential successor, Gareth McAuley told Sky Sports News: "For me, the one is Steven Robinson at Motherwell.

"It would keep the continuity - he knows the players coming through having worked with them in the underage groups.

"He knows the players in the senior squad, he's worked with them under Michael (O'Neill) and he was at the Euros with us.

"The lads have great respect for him and I just think it would be foolish if they didn't at least approach him - even if they feel Michael should carry on (until March).

"What he's doing at Motherwell is being noticed and it wouldn't surprise me if another club came in for him and they may lose out on the perfect person to take over."