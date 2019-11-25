Northern Ireland News

Martin Harvey: Former Northern Ireland and Sunderland defender dies aged 78

Last Updated: 25/11/19 11:14pm

Former Northern Ireland international Martin Harvey has died, aged 78.

The Belfast-born full-back won 34 caps, scoring three goals, and was Billy Bingham's assistant in 1982 when Northern Ireland reached the World Cup finals.

Harvey was a one-club man as a player, making more than 300 appearances in a 13-year career with Sunderland.

He went on to manage Carlisle and also had a stint as a coach at Plymouth, where he also had two spells as caretaker manager.

Both League Two clubs paid tribute to Harvey on their official websites.

