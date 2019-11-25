Martin Harvey: Former Northern Ireland and Sunderland defender dies aged 78

Former Northern Ireland international Martin Harvey has died, aged 78.

The Belfast-born full-back won 34 caps, scoring three goals, and was Billy Bingham's assistant in 1982 when Northern Ireland reached the World Cup finals.

Harvey was a one-club man as a player, making more than 300 appearances in a 13-year career with Sunderland.

Our thoughts are with the family, friends & loved ones of former Blues boss Martin Harvey on receiving the news that he has passed away. Martin was with us under Bobby Moncur, and then took the reins when he departed early in February 1980, saving us from relegation. RIP Martin. pic.twitter.com/Cb9P0zeEHl — Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) November 25, 2019

He went on to manage Carlisle and also had a stint as a coach at Plymouth, where he also had two spells as caretaker manager.

Both League Two clubs paid tribute to Harvey on their official websites.