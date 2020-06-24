Northern Ireland job: Stephen Robinson, Ian Baraclough among five names targeted by IFA

Motherwell have "reluctantly" given the Irish FA permission to interview Stephen Robinson as one of five candidates for the Northern Ireland job.

Northern Ireland's current U21 boss Ian Baraclough is also a strong contender as interviews began to take place in Belfast on Wednesday.

Tommy Wright, who recently left St Johnstone, Jim Magilton, and Northern Ireland Women's boss Kenny Shiels are the other three men the IFA would like to speak to about succeeding Michael O'Neil.

Baraclough was due to take on a prominent role for the Euro 2020 play-offs in March before it was postponed due to coronavirus, and in his favour is that no compensation would be due as a current employee of the IFA.

The same can also be said for Magilton, who is currently the IFA's Elite Performance Director and lost out on the job to O'Neill in 2012.

Motherwell "expressed in the strongest possible terms" that they hope to keep Robinson at the club, despite allowing him to discuss the job.

"On Tuesday, the governing body sought consent to interview Stephen for the job, which we reluctantly granted," the club said. "We have expressed in the strongest possible terms that we want him to stay with us.

"The work he has done so far to take the club to two national cup finals, bring through young talent and finish third in last season's Premiership has been exceptional.

"As we prepare to embark on a UEFA Europa League campaign, it is our hope that Stephen will stay to continue the work that has proven so successful."

Northern Ireland are in need of a new manager after O'Neill left in April, after eight years in the role, to focus solely on his job in charge of Championship side Stoke.