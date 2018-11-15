Republic of Ireland News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Martin O'Neill hopes for trouble-free Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland match

Watch live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Thursday

Last Updated: 15/11/18 4:32pm

Martin O'Neill won 64 caps and captained Northern Ireland at the 1982 World Cup
Martin O'Neill won 64 caps and captained Northern Ireland at the 1982 World Cup

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill hopes Thursday’s friendly against Northern Ireland will be a "trouble-free" event.

The two sides play at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Football - their first official meeting since May 2011.

Despite a troubled political history between the two nations, Republic manager Martin O'Neill believes both sides have always tried to work together.
0:21
O'Neill has no qualms about playing James McClean on Thursday amid fears he could be a target for abuse by fans after not wearing a poppy
O'Neill has no qualms about playing James McClean on Thursday amid fears he could be a target for abuse by fans after not wearing a poppy

Speaking at a joint FAI and IFA function on Wednesday evening, he said: "I've been involved now five years with the Republic of Ireland side and Michael and I spoke a couple of years ago about playing a game behind closed doors, in preparation for the Euros back in 2016.

"I think there's always an attempt to have a decent relationship and I think hopefully [last night] is the start of proceedings and also the game [tonight]."

Rep Ire vs N Ireland

November 15, 2018, 7:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

The 66-year-old, who won 64 caps for Northern Ireland and captained his country at the 1982 World Cup, also hopes Thursday night's game will be carried out without controversy.

He added: "More than anything else I'd like a really good game and for the game to be trouble-free. I'd like it to be played in a committed fashion as well and obviously it's good preparation for both of us for coming fixtures.

"If you talk about the current political climate then I think you probably would agree that in terms of timing it's nice [to have this fixture] and hopefully everything goes smoothly and brilliantly."

This is the eleventh official meeting between the two nations. The Republic have won four times, whilst Northern Ireland have won twice.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK