Martin O'Neill hopes for trouble-free Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland match
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 15/11/18 4:32pm
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill hopes Thursday’s friendly against Northern Ireland will be a "trouble-free" event.
The two sides play at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Football - their first official meeting since May 2011.
Despite a troubled political history between the two nations, Republic manager Martin O'Neill believes both sides have always tried to work together.
Speaking at a joint FAI and IFA function on Wednesday evening, he said: "I've been involved now five years with the Republic of Ireland side and Michael and I spoke a couple of years ago about playing a game behind closed doors, in preparation for the Euros back in 2016.
"I think there's always an attempt to have a decent relationship and I think hopefully [last night] is the start of proceedings and also the game [tonight]."
Rep Ire vs N Ireland
November 15, 2018, 7:30pm
Live on
The 66-year-old, who won 64 caps for Northern Ireland and captained his country at the 1982 World Cup, also hopes Thursday night's game will be carried out without controversy.
He added: "More than anything else I'd like a really good game and for the game to be trouble-free. I'd like it to be played in a committed fashion as well and obviously it's good preparation for both of us for coming fixtures.
"If you talk about the current political climate then I think you probably would agree that in terms of timing it's nice [to have this fixture] and hopefully everything goes smoothly and brilliantly."This is the eleventh official meeting between the two nations. The Republic have won four times, whilst Northern Ireland have won twice.