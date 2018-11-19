Republic of Ireland to honour supporter who died ahead of Nations League match against Denmark

The FAI has offered its condolences to the family of a fan who died in Copenhagen

The Republic of Ireland will wear black armbands in Monday's Nations League match against Denmark after the death of an Ireland fan in Copenhagen.

Danish police have confirmed that the body of a 30-year-old Irishman was recovered from the city's harbour on Sunday.

Police say they believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

The man was in Copenhagen for Monday's Nations League game between Denmark and the Republic of Ireland.

Martin O'Neill's side will wear black armbands in Monday's Nations League game against Denmark

The FAI has asked UEFA to hold a minute's silence before the game in Aarhus, during which the players will wear black armbands.

An FAI statement said: "The Football Association of Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Republic of Ireland supporter in Denmark.

"The FAI has expressed its condolences to the family of the supporter, who passed away in Copenhagen, ahead of the UEFA Nations League game between Denmark and Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland have requested a minute's silence before their game against Denmark

"An official request has been submitted to UEFA, by the FAI, to hold a minute's silence before kick-off in tonight's game in Aarhus. The Ireland players will wear black armbands in respect of the supporter.

"The FAI continues to work with An Garda Siochana and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the matter."

Hundreds of Ireland supporters have been flying into Copenhagen in recent days before travelling on to Aarhus, where Martin O'Neill's men will complete their Nations League fixtures still looking for a first victory of the campaign.

A spokeswoman for the Danish Police said: "We can confirm an Irish national has died in Copenhagen.

"Officers got the call at 10:27am on Sunday morning and found a young man had drowned in Copenhagen Harbour, it does not seem criminally suspicious.

"The 30-year-old man was identified and his family have been informed.

"We are liasing with the Irish Foreign Affairs office."