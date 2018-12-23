Mick McCarthy: Declan Rice a future Republic of Ireland captain

0:34 Manager Mick McCarthy thinks Declan Rice has all the qualities to be a future Republic of Ireland captain. Manager Mick McCarthy thinks Declan Rice has all the qualities to be a future Republic of Ireland captain.

Mick McCarthy has told Sky Sports he wants to build his Republic of Ireland team around West Ham teenager Declan Rice.

The 19-year-old has already been capped by former Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill, but the London-born player has not been involved in any competitive fixtures while he weighs up whether he wants to play for England instead.

McCarthy, who was named Republic of Ireland boss for the second time last month, revealed on Goals on Sunday that he has met the player and wants him to be an integral part of the team.

"I had a really good meeting with him," he said.

"There was myself, [assistant manager] Robbie [Keane], Declan and his dad and it is just up to him what he wants to decide - that's how I've left it.

"It's not my decision as to whether he plays for the Republic of Ireland, it's my job - if he decides that he wants to stay with us - to pick him.

Mick McCarthy was a guest on Goals on Sunday

"I think he's a really talented player. I thought he was a lovely lad, he's got a really nice family behind him and he has everything about him that makes you want him to play for you. That's still my case, I want him to play for us.

"I'd love to build a team around him. We start in March and that's my deadline I guess, I need to know by then. I'd like to build a team around him and he could be a future captain - he's that type of player."