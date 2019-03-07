Republic of Ireland squad named by Mick McCarthy, Newport's Padraig Amond included

1:00 Mick McCarthy has included Newport striker Padraig Amond and Luton forward James Collins in his first Republic of Ireland squad since returning as manager Mick McCarthy has included Newport striker Padraig Amond and Luton forward James Collins in his first Republic of Ireland squad since returning as manager

Mick McCarthy has included Newport striker Padraig Amond in the first squad of his second spell as Republic of Ireland manager.

Amond - scorer of 21 goals in all competitions this season, including five in the Exiles' memorable FA Cup run - is one of three players in the 38-man provisional squad who have been handed their first senior call-up for the Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Gibraltar and Georgia.

The other two are Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers and Luton forward James Collins.

Luton Town's James Collins has earned a first call-up

Keiren Westwood, Stephen Ward, Aiden McGeady, James McCarthy, Glenn Whelan and David McGoldrick have all earned recalls to the squad.

Injury has ruled out Ciaran Clark, Callum Robinson, Jonathan Walters and Michael Obafemi.

McCarthy is unable to call on Declan Rice after his switch of international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England was approved by FIFA.

Declan Rice has opted to play for England

Rice represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level and made three appearances for the senior side in friendly matches last year, but took a self-imposed exile while he weighed up his international future.

The 20-year-old, who qualified for Ireland through his grandparents, ended six months of speculation over his future on February 13 by committing to England.

The Republic, who appointed McCarthy as successor to Martin O'Neill in November, face Gibraltar away on March 23 and Georgia at home three days later.

The squad will be finalised on March 17.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Randolph, Westwood, Kelleher, O'Hara, Travers

Defenders: Coleman, Doherty, Christie, Keogh, Egan, Duffy, Long, Dunne, Stevens, Williams, Ward.

Midfielders: McGeady, Judge, McCarthy, Hendrick, Hourihane, Browne, Arter, Whelan, Meyler, Williams, Brady, O'Dowda, McClean, Horgan.

Strikers: Long, Maguire, Curtis, Hogan, O'Brien, McGoldrick, Collins, Amond.