David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson withdraw from Republic of Ireland squad with injury

David McGoldrick scored his first senior goal for the Republic of Ireland in their 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Thursday

David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson have withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad because of injury ahead of Tuesday night's friendly against Bulgaria.

McGoldrick, who scored his first senior international goal in Thursday's 1-1 European Qualifier draw with Switzerland, has returned to Sheffield United for treatment on an existing shoulder injury.

Club-mate Robinson limped out of the game with a hamstring strain and will also be assessed in England.

The remaining 22 members of the squad have been released until Sunday lunchtime after those who started against Switzerland underwent a pool recovery session on Friday morning while the rest of the squad trained at Abbotstown.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy said: "Both David and Callum won't be coming back in when the squad report back to the Castleknock Hotel on Sunday.

"David came into camp with a shoulder injury, but was determined to play against Switzerland and what a game he had.

"He was brilliant from start to finish and capped off a great performance with a first Ireland goal that was no less than he deserved.

"Callum felt his hamstring in the second half of the game, so it is best now that he also goes back to Sheffield United for treatment.

"There are a few other bumps and bruises about the place but we will see how everyone feels after their short break over the weekend and take it from there on Sunday."