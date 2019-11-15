Derrick Williams out of Ireland Euro qualifier against Denmark

Derrick Williams has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's final European Qualifier against Denmark through injury.

The Blackburn defender, who scored his first senior international goal in Thursday night's 3-1 friendly victory over New Zealand, has returned to his club for treatment on a calf injury sustained during the game.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy said: "Derrick felt his calf in the second half of the game and our medical team have assessed him today.

"He will go back to his club now and we wish him well. He was one of our best players on Thursday night and deserved his goal."

