Republic of Ireland: Damien Duff and Keith Andrews join Stephen Kenny's coaching team

Keith Andrews (left) and Damien Duff will be part of Stephen Kenny's backroom team

Former Republic of Ireland internationals Damien Duff and Keith Andrews have been appointed to new manager Stephen Kenny's backroom staff, while John O’Shea joins the U21 coaching set-up.

Ex-Chelsea winger Duff, who is currently a first-team coach at Celtic, will officially return to Irish football on August 1 while former Blackburn midfielder Andrews immediately moves up from the Under-21 side to join Kenny's staff.

Goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly remains in the senior set-up having worked under Kenny's predecessor Mick McCarthy, who on Saturday agreed to step aside prematurely to allow U21 boss Kenny to replace him.

Duff has been part of Celtic's coaching set-up since January 2019

Football Association of Ireland (FAI) interim chief executive Gary Owens said of the appointments: "The calibre of Stephen Kenny's backroom team is top class and these are great additions to our senior team coaching staff.

"Keith and Damien served Ireland so well as players and their experience will be such an addition to our senior squad's support team.

"Keith and Stephen have worked brilliantly together with the Under-21 squad and Damien, currently finishing his UEFA Pro Licence with the FAI's Coach Education department, has impressed everyone with his coaching skills and his switch from world-class player to coach.

"Together, Keith, Damien and Alan have so much to offer Stephen and his players as we look forward to the Euro 2020 Play-Offs, the Nations League and the World Cup qualifiers."

Former Manchester United defender O'Shea has been appointed assistant manager of Ireland's U21 side to work alongside new boss Jim Crawford, who has succeeded Kenny.

John O'Shea joined the backroom team at Reading as a first-team coach in July 2019

O'Shea is currently on the coaching staff at Championship side Reading but will now look to help guide Ireland to their first European U21 Championship appearance.

"Everyone at the FAI is delighted with Jim's promotion to manager from assistant and he has a great number two now in John O'Shea as he takes the next step on his coaching career," Owens added.

"On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the Board of the FAI and myself, I wish Stephen, Jim and their coaching teams the very best of luck in their new roles. We know they will do Irish football proud."