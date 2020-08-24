Republic of Ireland: Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah called into squad for UEFA Nations League games

Jayson Molumby spent last season on loan at Millwall

Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby and Norwich City striker Adam Idah have both received their first senior Republic of Ireland call-ups for next month's UEFA Nations League games.

Manager Stephen Kenny has named a 23-man squad for the two fixtures, which will be his first in charge. The Republic of Ireland travel to Sofia to take on Bulgaria on September 3, before returning home to play Finland in Dublin on September 6.

Kenny has handed recalls to Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy, Fulham's Harry Arter, Southampton's Shane Long and Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan.

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick will join up with the squad ahead of the Finland game, pending the assessment of a long-term foot injury.

Molumby, 21, who is from Waterford, spent last season on loan with Millwall, where he made 36 Championship appearances, scoring once.

Adam Idah gained Premier League experience last season with Norwich

Idah, 19, who is from Cork, made 12 Premier League appearances for Norwich City last season. He is one of two teenage strikers in the squad, with Troy Parrott, 18, who will spend the season on loan at Millwall from Tottenham, also named.

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes, who is expected to switch international allegiance from Northern Ireland to Republic of Ireland, has not been named in the squad.

Sykes, who has informed the Irish FA (IFA) of his decision, was named in three squads under former manager Michael O'Neill but has not made a senior appearance for Northern Ireland.

The Irish players will meet up on Sunday ahead of two days' training at the National Training Centre in Abbotstown before flying to the Bulgarian capital on Tuesday, September 1. Both the UEFA Nations League games will be played behind closed doors.

Full Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (unattached)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (unattached), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur - on loan at Millwall), Shane Long (Southampton).