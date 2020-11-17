Republic of Ireland: No new cases of coronavirus after Matt Doherty withdrawal

The Republic of Ireland have confirmed all players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus after Matt Doherty left the camp due to a positive result.

The Spurs right-back returned a positive test taken after the Nations League defeat to Wales, along with international team-mate James McClean, and the duo are now under a 10-day isolation period in line with UK government rules.

It means Doherty will miss Tottenham's Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - but the Republic of Ireland say they there are no new cases ahead of Wednesday's Nations League game at home to Bulgaria.

The news will come as a relief to boss Stephen Kenny, whose side need to get a point to avoid relegation, and potentially dropping out of the second pot of seeds for the forthcoming 2022 World Cup qualification draw.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all players and staff tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria," read a statement ahead of the game, also live on Sky Sports.

"The round of testing took place yesterday on arrival back into Dublin ahead of the fixture on Wednesday, November 18 at the Aviva Stadium."

Ireland have suffered a spate of positive coronavirus tests in recent months, with Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah both missing last month's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat in Slovakia for what ultimately turned out to be false-positives.

The following day, John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O'Dowda and Alan Browne were withdrawn from the squad to face Wales at the Aviva Stadium after another positive test within the camp, and Kenny has since lost Robinson and Browne to Covid-19 positives this month.

Seamus Coleman and Enda Stevens are also missing through injury, while James McCarthy had already withdrawn from the squad for family reasons.

Kenny's resources were depleted further at the Cardiff City Stadium by Jeff Hendrick's red card and the booking that will see fellow midfielder Jayson Molumby join him on the suspension list against Bulgaria.

Shamrock Rovers pair Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff have been called up along with Millwall striker Troy Parrott and Peterborough's Jack Taylor.

Doherty, meanwhile, cannot come out of his confinement until Wednesday, November 25 - the day before Spurs face Ludogorets in the Europa League - having not trained with his team-mates, making him a doubt for that match.

Stoke's McClean also returned a positive test while on international duty so cannot play in their next two games against Huddersfield and Norwich on Saturday and next Tuesday respectively.