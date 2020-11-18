Dementia in Football: Andy Townsend says action is required to prevent players suffering dementia in later life

Andy Townsend, who recently lost his father to dementia, has been involved in a film about his former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, which includes the England World Cup winner's struggles with the same illness in later life

Former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Townsend says something must be done to help limit the chances of footballers developing dementia through heading.

Former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Townsend has spoken of his personal experiences of dementia and his belief that the new generation of footballers must be better protected than previous ones.

Townsend has recently served as executive producer and contributor to a film - entitled 'Finding Jack Charlton' - on his former Republic of Ireland boss, who died in July after suffering from dementia in later life. Townsend's father also died with the condition this year.

Nobby Stiles passed away last month, joining Charlton, Martin Peters and Ray Wilson as England 1966 Word Cup heroes to have died after suffering from the same illness, while Jack Charlton's brother Sir Bobby Charlton has also recently been diagnosed with dementia.

Townsend admits he and former Ireland team-mate Tony Cascarino have concerns that they too could suffer from dementia in the future and urged action to improve the situation.

"I have concerns because my dad was a professional footballer for 12 years," Townsend told Sky Sports News.

"He played in that era from the late 40s to the early 60s where those balls were seriously heavy.

"He was a full-back, watching them come out of the sky and heading them. I remember him telling me how sometimes he would head the ball and he wouldn't be able to see straight for the next 20 seconds, it was such a thump every time you headed it.

"There's no point just raising awareness. Someone at some point has to start putting something in place where we can seriously understand what goes on with dementia and how we get to the point where, you have an amazing guy like Jack Charlton, such a strong man that we see in his mid-50s compared to the man at the end of his life.

"It's exactly the same for my dad and I can only assume it's going to be the same for me, or Cas (Tony Cascarino) and it's going to be others when we roll on, 30 years from now.

"We have to do more than just start to talk about it but there is clearly a movement within the game to try and secure the health of players moving forward. That is absolutely paramount and vitally important. If that means we have to monitor the amount of heading work that goes on, then so be it."

Another England World Cup winner, Sir Geoff Hurst, has spoken about how he thinks children should be banned from heading the ball while playing football and that a training ban could also be introduced in professional football.

Townsend also believes similar action may be required to prevent further instances of ex-players suffering from dementia after their playing careers have ended, although he insists he would not like to see wholesale changes to football.

"If it means defenders can't just go out there and thump balls away with their head for three hours in the morning anymore, then we are going to have to do that," added Townsend.

"I don't want to see the game changed, I love football as it is, and I loved my time as a player with the game as it was.

"I wouldn't want to take that away from any young players embarking on a career today."

