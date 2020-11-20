Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny set for talks with FAI over video shown to squad before England game

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will meet FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens to discuss the video shown to the squad ahead of their game against England at Wembley.

The FAI announced on Thursday that they had launched an investigation "as a matter of urgency" into a video shown to Republic of Ireland players before last Thursday's match.

Members of the governing body met on Thursday night to discuss issues surrounding the video which was shown to the players at the team hotel on the day of the game before Kenny gave his team talk.

It is understood the three-minute video contained memorable moments from their recent footballing past including goals against England but also contained 30 seconds of historical moments from Anglo/Irish history including images of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The FAI said in a statement on Thursday: "The Football Association of Ireland is aware of issues surrounding content shared with our Republic of Ireland senior men's team ahead of the recent international friendly against England at Wembley Stadium.

"The FAI is already looking into this internally as a matter of urgency, in order to establish the facts. The FAI has no further comment to make at this time."

Ireland avoided relegation to Nations League C this week by holding Bulgaria to a 0-0 draw in Dublin as they completed 2020 without a win, the first time they have been winless in a calendar year since 1971.

While the draw was enough to avoid relegation, it is not likely to be enough to see Ireland keep their place in pot 2 for the World Cup qualifying draw on December 7.

These are decided on FIFA rankings, which is expected to go down from their current 20th spot at the end of the month and put them into the more difficult pot 3.