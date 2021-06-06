Seamus Coleman: Republic of Ireland captain out of Hungary clash due to hamstring injury

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will return home ahead of the trip to face Hungary after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.
Everton right-back Coleman came into the Ireland training camp with the hamstring injury and had been working hard to be fit for the international friendly in Budapest on June 8, live on Sky Sports Football.
But following further assessment this week, the Ireland captain has been sent home as a precaution.
- Stephen Kenny earns first Rep of Ireland win in Andorra
- Stephen Kenny doesn't expect Bamford to declare for Rep Ireland
The rest of the Ireland squad travel to Budapest from their training base in Girona, Spain on Sunday.
Ireland came from behind against Andorra on Thursday to finally hand manager Stephen Kenny victory at the 12th attempt.
Trending
- White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England squad
- Jake Paul calls out Canelo: I would eat you!
- Logan Paul avoids Mayweather KO in exhibition clash
- 'Angry' Merc on Baku 'shocker' | Wolff defends Hamilton
- Mayweather: Logan Paul surprised me!
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- 'Booing England players for taking a knee has sinister undertones'
- Boxing beware, Logan and Jake Paul are here to stay
- Pick your England XI for opening Euro game
- England's Euro 2020 fixtures and route to the final
Troy Parrott's first international goals spared the their blushes as they came from behind to win 4-1.