Seamus Coleman: Republic of Ireland captain out of Hungary clash due to hamstring injury

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will return home ahead of the trip to face Hungary after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Everton right-back Coleman came into the Ireland training camp with the hamstring injury and had been working hard to be fit for the international friendly in Budapest on June 8, live on Sky Sports Football.

But following further assessment this week, the Ireland captain has been sent home as a precaution.

The rest of the Ireland squad travel to Budapest from their training base in Girona, Spain on Sunday.

4:00 Highlights of the international friendly between Andorra and the Republic of Ireland

Ireland came from behind against Andorra on Thursday to finally hand manager Stephen Kenny victory at the 12th attempt.

Troy Parrott's first international goals spared the their blushes as they came from behind to win 4-1.