Will Keane: Republic of Ireland call up Wigan striker for World Cup Qualifier vs Azerbaijan

Wigan striker Will Keane has been given his first call-up for the Republic of Ireland for their matches against Azerbaijan and Qatar in October.

The 28-year-old, the twin brother of England and Everton defender Michael, represented England up to U20 level but declared his intention to play for the Republic in February 2019.

He qualifies for Ireland through his father and, with Stephen Kenny's side desperate for goals, Keane has now been given his chance.

Ireland face Azerbaijan in a World Cup Qualifier in Baku on October 9 and then play Qatar three days later in Dublin in a friendly.

There is no place, though, for in-form Lincoln forward Anthony Scully, who has scored 10 goals this season.

Sheffield United full-back Enda Stevens, Derby midfielder Jason Knight and Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene all return to the squad after injury ruled them out of September's international fixtures.

Captain Seamus Coleman and defender Dara O'Shea, though, are both ruled out through injury.

Teenage Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele, who made his debut against Portugal, keeps his place but keeper Darren Randolph is left out again.

The Republic have picked up only two points from their five qualifying matches so far.