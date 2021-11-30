Republic of Ireland Women 11-0 Georgia Women: Girls in Green get back on track in World Cup qualifiers with victory

The Republic of Ireland put Thursday's slip-up against Slovakia in the rear-view mirror with a dominant 11-0 win over Georgia.

The Girls in Green were looking to undo the damage of last week's 1-1 draw, as Group A's bottom seeds came to Tallaght Stadium. And they did so in style, as a Denise O'Sullivan hat-trick and Katie McCabe double led the rout.

The result, combined with Sweden's 3-0 victory over Slovakia, sees Vera Pauw's charges finish 2021 in second place in the table.

The dream of qualifying for a first World Cup remains a realistic one for Ireland at the half-way mark, as they look ahead to 2022 with real optimism.

Image: Diane Caldwell of Republic of Ireland celebrates her side's first goal

O'Sullivan bags hat-trick as Ireland cruise to victory

Pauw didn't hesitate in build-up, stressing that Tuesday night's fixture was as must-win, and Ireland went about their business right from the off.

Within four minutes, the ball was in the Georgian net. Katie McCabe swung in a dangerous cross from the left, destined for Lucy Quinn. Maiko Bebia managed to cut it out, but steered it into her own goal.

Buoyed by the early lead, the Irish tasted blood. Georgian goalkeeper Teona Sukhashvili managed to parry shots from Katie McCabe and Lucy Quinn, while Kyra Carusa had two golden opportunities for her first international goal.

Carusa's persistence eventually paid off in the 21st minute. Louise Quinn rose highest under a McCabe corner, heading it goal-wards. The Danish-based striker flicked it on, steering it home for Ireland's second.

The third followed shortly afterwards. A well-worked team move culminated in McCabe squaring the ball to Lucy Quinn, and the Birmingham City striker made no mistake.

Denise O'Sullivan added another before the break, meeting a Ruesha Littlejohn cross with her right foot in injury-time to establish a 4-0 lead at the half-way mark.

Image: It was a job well done for the home side

The Irish pressure continued upon the restart. McCabe, O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly all had chances, before O'Sullivan pulled the trigger for the goal of the night. With minimal space on the edge of the box, she unleashed a powerful right-footed effort which nestled into the far top corner.

She then completed her hat-trick, rising high to meet a McCabe cross and head home.

McCabe got in on the act from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, awarded after Bebia was judged to have handled the ball, an offence for which she was shown a second yellow card.

The Arsenal ace quickly followed it up with rocket from outside the box which found the bottom right corner.

Former Cork Gaelic football star Saoirse Noonan then scored off the bench, bundling the ball home after it broke close to the goal.

Amber Barrett ensured it was a record Irish victory, rattling the net from a tight angle to make it 10-0, before a Connolly free finished the rout.

A job well done for Pauw's charges, as they end 2021 on a high.

What's next?

The Republic of Ireland travel to Sweden in the next international window in April. Georgia will host the Swedes before traveling to Finland.

