John Dempsey: Former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland defender dies aged 78

Former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland defender dies aged 78; part of the Blues side that won the FA Cup in 1970 and the European Winners Cup a year later; scored the opener against Real Madrid in the latter

Former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland defender John Dempsey has died at the age of 78.

Centre-back Dempsey was part of the Blues sides that won the FA Cup in 1970 and the European Cup Winners' Cup a year later.

The latter triumph included him volleying the opener in the final replay as Dave Sexton's men defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in Piraeus.

Chelsea's tribute to Dempsey on their website included his recollection of that goal, saying: "It was a corner taken by Charlie Cooke and the goalkeeper punched it.

"It was about 12 to 15 yards out and I hit it on the volley and nine times out of 10 it would have gone anywhere, but thank God it went into the roof of the net and it was a fantastic feeling. The groundsman said to me it was the best goal he had ever seen on that pitch."

Image: Stoke City goalkeeper Gordon Banks challenges Chelsea's John Dempsey for the ball

That was one of seven goals Dempsey, who was brought up in Kilburn, scored in 207 appearances for Chelsea after joining during 1968-69 in a £70,000 move from Fulham.

The following season he tasted FA Cup glory, with Leeds beaten 2-1 after extra time in a replay at Old Trafford after a 2-2 draw in the initial contest at Wembley.

That final saw him play alongside David Webb, Ron Harris and Eddie McCreadie in defence, with forward Peter Osgood saying of the quartet: "We had the four assassins at the back."

After the European success that then came in 1971, Dempsey also helped Chelsea finish runners-up in the League Cup in 1972, and remained with the club until 1978, when he moved to the Philadelphia Fury.

There he reunited with Osgood and would be voted the North American Soccer League's defender of the year, ahead of Franz Beckenbauer.

Dempsey, who also won 19 caps for the Republic during his playing career, in later life worked as a carer in a centre for people with learning difficulties.