Virgil van Dijk withdraws from Netherlands squad for 'personal' reasons

Virgil van Dijk will miss Netherlands' final European Qualifier

Virgil van Dijk has withdrawn from the Netherlands' squad for their European Qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday for "personal" reasons.

Van Dijk captained Netherlands in their 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland on Saturday that secured qualification for next summer's European Championships.

However, the Liverpool defender will miss Netherlands' final qualifier in Amsterdam, with the Dutch FA putting his absence down to "personal circumstances".

Northern Ireland missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2020 after Steven Davis' penalty miss meant they had to settle for a draw against the Netherlands

No further information has been given by the Dutch FA for his withdrawal, other than to simply say Van Dijk will not be available for Tuesday's clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Van Dijk is the fifth Liverpool player to withdraw from international duty in the past week.