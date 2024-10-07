Johan Neeskens: Netherlands and Ajax star dies aged 73

Netherlands legend Johan Neeskens has died aged 73 during a coaching project in Algeria; no cause of death has so far been announced for midfielder who was key part of 1970s 'total football' Dutch team which lost two World Cup finals; Neeskens won the European Cup three times with Ajax

Johan Neeskens, one of the midfield stars of the Netherlands' 'Clockwork Orange' teams of the 1970s alongside Johan Cruyff, has died. He was 73.

Neeskens lost two successive World Cup finals. He scored from the penalty spot to give his team an early 1-0 lead in the 1974 showpiece but Netherlands, known for their fluent brand of 'total football', went on to lose 2-1 to West Germany in Munich.

"The most beautiful football doesn't always win," he said later, according to the Dutch football association KNVB. "But it's incredible to me that people all over the world still talk about that Dutch team. The best and most beautiful football, total football."

Image: Neeskens lashes the ball past West Germany goalkeeper Sepp Maier to score the opening goal from the penalty spot for Netherlands in the 1974 World Cup final

Neeskens was again in the team in 1978 when the Dutch once more fell agonisingly short of the world title, losing 3-1 to host Argentina after extra-time in Buenos Aires.

Neeskens played a total of 49 internationals for Netherlands, including 12 at World Cups, and scored 17 goals.

Neeskens won the European Cup, the predecessor of the Champions League, three times as part of the dominant Ajax team of the early '70s and went on to play for Barcelona and then the New York Cosmos among other teams.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Johan Neeskens. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace, Ajax legend," the Amsterdam club said on X, formerly Twitter.

Image: Neeskens played for Barcelona and worked as an assistant coach at the club to Frank Rijkaard

Barcelona, referring to the club's nickname, called Neeskens "A blaugrana legend who will forever be in our memory. Rest in peace."

At a reunion of the players in the 1974 World Cup final, Neeskens explained what he believed was the key to a team's success. "The collective, that's what it's all about," he said according to the KNVB. "You need each other on the field. You can only become a champion as a team. There is only one star and that is the team."

Image: Neeskens (second left) is congratulated by team-mates after scoring for Netherlands against Bulgaria in the 1974 World Cup group stage

After his playing career, Neeskens acted as an assistant coach for both Netherlands and Australia.

The Dutch soccer association KNVB said on Monday that Neeskens died the previous day in Algeria, where he was taking part in a coaching project it organised. No cause of death was immediately announced.

"Words fail to capture the enormity and suddenness of this loss," the KNVB said in a statement on its website. "Our thoughts are with his wife Marlis, his children, family and friends.

"The world not only says goodbye to a gifted sportsman but, above all, to a compassionate, driven and wonderful person."