Roberto Mancini: Italy manager signs contract extension until 2026

Italy extend contract of manager Mancini after 10 wins out of 10 in Euro 2020 qualifying campaign; New deal will keep him in charge for World Cups in 2022 and 2026; Italy kick-off Euro 2020 against Turkey on June 11

By Associated Press

Monday 17 May 2021 20:38, UK

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini gestures during the World Cup 2022 Group C qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Italy at Vassil Levski stadium, in Sofia, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/ Tony Uzunov)
Image: Italy coach Roberto Mancini will remain in charge of the team until 2026

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has been given a contract extension until 2026, allowing him to stay in charge for the next two World Cups.

The announcement by the Italian football federation came three weeks before Italy play Turkey in Rome to open the European Championship.

Mancini led Italy to a perfect 10 wins in qualifying for the Euros. He was appointed in 2018 after the Azzurri failed to qualify for that year's World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura.

"It gives me a lot of satisfaction that people like the squad we've put together and I'm optimistic for the future," Mancini said.

"Over the next year, we'll have the Euros, the Nations League finals, and the World Cup. The goal is to win - while realising that it won't be easy and that it will also require some luck."

Italy will also host the Nations League final four in October. The Azzurri face Spain in one semi-final, with France playing Belgium in the other.

Mancini's previous contract was due to expire after the 2022 World Cup.

