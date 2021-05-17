Roberto Mancini: Italy manager signs contract extension until 2026

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has been given a contract extension until 2026, allowing him to stay in charge for the next two World Cups.

The announcement by the Italian football federation came three weeks before Italy play Turkey in Rome to open the European Championship.

Mancini led Italy to a perfect 10 wins in qualifying for the Euros. He was appointed in 2018 after the Azzurri failed to qualify for that year's World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura.

"It gives me a lot of satisfaction that people like the squad we've put together and I'm optimistic for the future," Mancini said.

"Over the next year, we'll have the Euros, the Nations League finals, and the World Cup. The goal is to win - while realising that it won't be easy and that it will also require some luck."

Italy will also host the Nations League final four in October. The Azzurri face Spain in one semi-final, with France playing Belgium in the other.

Mancini's previous contract was due to expire after the 2022 World Cup.