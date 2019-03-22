Racist abuse of Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan being probed by Wolfsburg

Ilkay Gundogan (L) and Leroy Sane in training with Germany

Police in Wolfsburg are continuing their investigation after speaking to three men over alleged racist abuse aimed at Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan.

A journalist at Germany's 1-1 draw with Serbia on Wednesday reported the incident and posted details of the allegations on social media after the game at Volkswagen Arena.

The trio handed themselves in to police on Thursday and answered allegations of their use of the word "negro" towards Sane and Turkish slurs aimed at Gundogan, as well as accusations they were chanting Nazi slogans during the game.

A Wolfsburg Police statement read: "The three men, who allegedly insulted two players of the German national team on Wednesday evening during the football match Germany - Serbia, made representations to the police on Thursday afternoon.

"The three men, between the ages of 30 and 40, have commented on the facts in a first hearing.

"The police will carry out further investigations and hand over the proceedings to the public prosecutor's office of Braunschweig at the beginning of next week."

The abuse had been criticised by the German FA in a statement after Wednesday's game, the first since Joachim Low opted to remove Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from his plans.

4:14 Highlights of the International friendly between Germany and Serbia. Highlights of the International friendly between Germany and Serbia.

"The DFB condemns the racist incident in the international match against Serbia on Wednesday in Wolfsburg in the strongest terms," their statement read.

"During the match at the Volkswagen Arena, national team players Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan were constantly insulted by a small group of spectators.

"Thanks to the support of a fan, the DFB was able to locate the ticket buyer for the seats where the spectators were sitting and the police are investigating."