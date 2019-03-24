Serge Gnabry scores stunner for Germany against Netherlands

Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry scored a stunner for Germany in their 3-2 victory over Netherlands on Sunday night.

Picking up the ball deep and cutting in from the left, the Bayern Munich man unleashed an unstoppable effort into the top right corner to put Germany 2-0 up in Amsterdam.

Netherlands did fight back to 2-2, but Nico Schulz's last-gasp winner gave them a victorious start in the European Qualifiers.

Gnabry, who left Arsenal in 2017 to join Bayern Munich, has now scored five goals in just six caps for Joachim Low's side.

The 23-year-old made just 10 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring once.

