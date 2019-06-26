Kylian Mbappe reiterates desire to play at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kylian Mbappe wants to play at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Kylian Mbappe has reiterated his desire to play for France at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, despite the competition starting just 10 days after the European Championships.

The 20-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker starred as France won the World Cup in Russia last summer, and has previously stated his desire to add both the European Championships and Olympics to his trophy cabinet.

France qualified for next year's Olympic football competition by advancing to the semifinals of the European Under-21 Championships earlier this week and Mbappe responded by writing "Tokyo 2020" on Twitter, accompanied by a joyful emoji and French flag.

He followed that up by posting an image of himself from a previous trip to Japan, along with which he wrote: "MEMORIES."

Due to his rapid ascension to stardom, Mbappe has never played for France's U21 side, but would be eligible for the Olympics as he only turns 21 in December.

If France qualify for the European Championships, Mbappe could be playing matches until July 12, the date of the final in London, which is only 10 days before the Olympic tournament kicks off in Japan.

French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet told Le Parisien newspaper this week that the decision would be left to France U21 coach Sylvain Ripoll, who will also take charge of the Olympic team.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the World Cup trophy

"It's nice that Kylian can say that," Le Graet said.

"It shows he is interested in all France teams, and especially in the Olympics. Once again, it's nice.

"But we will need to meet him, and ask the question to Sylvain Ripoll. The decision will belong to him."