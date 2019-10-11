N'Golo Kante a late withdrawal from France side that wins in Iceland

N'Golo Kante was a late withdrawal from France's starting line-up

N'Golo Kante was forced out of France’s European Qualifier win over Iceland on Friday night, with Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko a late replacement for him in the starting line-up.

Chelsea midfielder Kante was originally named in the team for the Group H game in Reykjavik and took part in the warm-up.

But shortly before kick-off in the Icelandic capital he was replaced by Sissoko, with no official reason given for his absence.

France went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a second-half Olivier Giroud penalty.

It remains to be seen whether he will be available for France's next game against Turkey at the Stade de France on Monday.

That match sees the top two teams in the group go heads-to-head, after Everton striker Cenk Tosun scored a late winner for Turkey as they beat Albania 1-0 in Istanbul.