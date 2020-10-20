Bruno Martini: Former France goalkeeper dies aged 58

Bruno Martini won 31 caps for France and played in the 1992 European Championships

Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini has died aged 58.

Martini was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

He spent the majority of his career at Auxerre and Montpellier and also played 31 times for France.

Following a memorable 18-year career, Martini became a goalkeeping coach with the France squad that won the Euros in 2000 and finished runners-up at the World Cup in 2006.

He recently worked as deputy director of Montpellier's training centre.

"Today, French football mourns one of the greatest goalkeepers in its history and one of Montpellier's most loyal servants, on and off the pitch," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

"He leaves the image of a good man, always ready to help, and who never missed the opportunity to distil a kind word to each of his interlocutors. Rest in peace Bruno, we already miss you."