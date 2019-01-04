Diego Maradona out of hospital after 'bleeding' scare

Diego Maradona has a history of poor health since retiring in 1997

Diego Maradona was released from hospital in Mexico after being admitted on Friday with internal bleeding in the stomach, his daughter Dalma said.

The Argentina legend, 58, was undergoing routine examinations in his homeland before returning to Mexico, where he is coach of second division side Dorados de Sinaloa, when doctors discovered the problem.

"For those who were really worried about my dad I can tell you that he is well," Dalma wrote on Twitter after fears over her father's health spread. "He is going home soon."

However, a source close to the family told Reuters the problem was not serious and that the former Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona midfielder was not in any danger.

Another source said Maradona, who left the hospital without talking to the media, may have to undergo more tests.

Maradona has suffered frequent hospital stays over the years since his retirement in 1997.

Maradona took over at struggling Dorados de Sinaloa in September

He last fell ill at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he was filmed passing out in an executive box at the Argentina-Nigeria game.

Argentina won 2-1 to reach the last 16, where they were knocked out of the tournament by eventual winners France.

Maradona was hospitalised in 2004 with severe heart and respiratory problems linked to cocaine use. He later underwent drug rehabilitation in Cuba and Argentina before a stomach-stapling operation in 2005 helped him lose weight.

In 2007 he checked himself into a clinic in Buenos Aires to help him overcome alcohol abuse problems. In recent months he has walked with the aid of crutches due to problems with his knees.

The unexpected news of his admittance to hospital came just hours after Maradona's lawyer confirmed he would coach in Mexico for a second consecutive season.

He took over at the struggling club in September and got them to the play-offs where they lost to Atletico San Luis.

"Diego Maradona has arranged to continue with the Dorados de Sinaloa and will stay as coach of the team for the whole season," his agent Matias Morla said on Twitter.