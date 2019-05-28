Neymar replaced as Brazil captain by PSG team-mate Dani Alves for Copa America

PSG forward Neymar has been removed as the captain of Brazil

Neymar has been replaced as Brazil captain for next month's Copa America by Paris St Germain team-mate Dani Alves.

In a statement released on Monday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said: "Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019.

"The decision was communicated to Neymar by Tite on Saturday."

Brazil coach Tite had named Neymar as permanent captain a few months after Brazil's World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Belgium last year, but has been under pressure to replace the 27-year-old due to his disciplinary issues.

Dani Alves has been named Brazil captain for the Copa America

Neymar was banned for three matches by the French football authorities earlier this month for hitting a fan after PSG's French Cup final loss to Stade Rennes, and was also reportedly involved in a dressing fracas with his PSG team-mates.

Alves, 36, has 138 caps for Brazil and has captained his country on four previous occasions, the last of which was a 1-0 friendly victory over Germany in 2018.

Brazil, who are hosting the Copa America, open the tournament against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.