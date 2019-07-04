Willian out of Brazil side for Copa America final against Peru

Brazil forward Willian has been ruled out of Sunday's Copa America final against Peru after suffering a thigh injury.

The Chelsea player scored Brazil's final goal in their 5-0 thrashing of Peru in the group stage of the tournament and was also on target in their penalty shootout victory over Paraguay in the quarter-finals.

Willian replaced winger Everton at half-time in his side's 2-0 win over Argentina in the semi-final but tests on Wednesday confirmed he had sustained a muscle injury.

Willian was injured in Brazil's semi-final win over Argentina

The 30-year-old was a late replacement in the squad for Neymar, who was forced to pull out after sustaining an ankle injury in a friendly against Qatar in June.

Willian is Brazil's only absentee for the final at the Maracana Stadium, where the five-time World Cup winners will be attempting to secure their first major trophy since lifting the 2007 Copa America.