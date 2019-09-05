Cafu's son dies aged 30 after suspected heart attack

Clubs across the world have offered their condolences to Cafu

The son of former Brazil captain Cafu has died at the age of 30 after suffering a suspected heart attack while playing football.

Reports in Brazil say Cafu's eldest son, Danilo Feliciano de Moraes, fell ill while playing football with friends on Wednesday near the family's home in Sao Paolo.

He was reportedly taken to the city's Albert Einstein Hospital where he later died.

A number of clubs have tweeted their condolences to Cafu, including his boyhood side Sao Paulo.

"Sao Paulo Futebol Clube deeply regrets the death of Danilo, son of Cafu," read a club statement.

"The club sympathises and wishes the tricolor idol, family and friends a lot of strength."

AC Milan also tweeted its support: "Our @officialcafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times."

Cafu is the most capped Brazilian in history, with 142 appearances the Selecao over a 16-year international career.

The former right-back won the World Cup twice during his playing career and was captain of the side that triumphed in the 2002 tournament in Japan and South Korea.