Brazil and Italy greats square off in replay of 1994 World Cup final

1:13 The stars of Brazil and Italy who met 26 years ago in the USA replayed the final of the 1994 World Cup. Pictures from CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation). The stars of Brazil and Italy who met 26 years ago in the USA replayed the final of the 1994 World Cup. Pictures from CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).

The 1994 FIFA World Cup final was replayed in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza on Thursday.

Stars of Brazil and Italy - who met 26 years ago in Pasadena, USA - again took to the field.

And the original managers Carlos Alberto Parreira and Arrigo Sacchi, were also in attendance.

In 1994, Brazil won soccer's showpiece event following a dramatic penalty shootout.

After the match itself finished 0-0, Brazil won the shoot-out 3-2.

Marcio Santos was the only Brazilian to miss with his penalty - while Franco Baresi, Roberto Baggio and Daniele Massaro failed to convert for Italy, Baggio famously blazing his kick over the crossbar to lose the match.

But several years on it was Italy who emerged triumphant, as Massaro scored the game's only goal.