Pele: Brazil legend says he is 'recovering' well following surgery to remove tumour from his colon

Brazilian footballing legend Pele says he is 'recovering well' after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon; 80-year-old revealed on Monday he had a "suspicious lesion" removed; Three-time World Cup winner Pele is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time

Brazil footballing great Pele says he is 'recovering well' after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

He revealed on Monday he had "a suspicious lesion" removed and had pledged to meet his illness "with a smile on my face".

The three-time World Cup winner, 80, posted an update on Instagram on Thursday that said: "I'm recovering well."

He used the post to send "affection, love and prayers" to Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos, whose son Dudu Braga passed away on Wednesday at the age of 52 after a fight with cancer.

Pele helped Brazil to World Cup glory in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the global game's most treasured figures.